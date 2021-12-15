Charleston Dirty Birds giving away 100 turkeys

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today that they, along with US Foods and Kroger, will be giving away 100 turkeys in time for the holidays.

They say for families in need to stop by the Appalachian Power Park on Dec. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m.

There will be 100 free turkeys courtesy of US Foods and Kroger according to the press release and it will be one turkey per household.

“The Charleston Dirty Birds are thrilled to provide turkeys to families in need for the holiday season. We are thankful to US Foods and Kroger for their generous donation to make this possible. The Dirty Birds realize the importance of supporting the community, especially to those in need” said Mary Nixon, Vice-President of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

“Kroger loves the Charleston community and is pleased to partner with the Dirty Birds to help provide a meal for those in need this holiday season” said James Menees, The Kroger Co. Corporate Affairs Manager.

The Dirty Birds’ first game of the 2022 season is said to be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. The first pitch is said to start at 6:35 p.m.