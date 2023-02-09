CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Charleston Dirty Birds have released their 2023 season schedule.

According to the organization, the Dirty Birds will begin the season on the road against the Staten Island Ferryhawks. The team will stay on the road through May 7, returning to Charleston for their May 9 home opener against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Officials say first pitch for the home opener is set for 6:35 p.m.

Officials say season tickets for this year are now on sale and are available on the Dirty Birds’ website. For a full schedule of the team’s 2023 season, click here.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming season of Dirty Birds Baseball,” said Dirty Birds’ General Manager, Jeremy Taylor. “In moving Sunday game times back an hour this season, we hope this will allow families more flexibility to get home earlier to prepare for their upcoming week of school and work.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Dirty Birds, starting times for Sunday home games at the GoMart Ballpark have been moved this year to 4:05 p.m.

Team officials say there will also be three four-game holiday weekend series that will include Monday games. These include Memorial Day at 1:05 p.m. against York Revolution, July 3 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lancaster Barnstormers, and Labor Day at 1:05 p.m. against the Staten Island Ferryhawks.