CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A veteran in our area reached out for help finding a solution to chronic water leaks in his neighborhood. Simon Bailey said there’s been damage to his yard and property.

“It makes me feel pathetic having to walk through mud to get to my car,” Bailey said. He said the leaks are causing major damage in his yard and putting his property and potentially his safety at risk.

“My sidewalk has been undermined. My sidewalk is cracked. I’m an old person and I trip easily,” he said.

Bailey said there have been five leaks in a matter of months along Hillsdale Drive. Every time it sends water flowing through his lawn.

“I was born in this house. I’ve been here 76 years. We’ve never had anything until recently and we’ve had leak after leak after leak,” Bailey said.

He has been compensated for some of the damages but he is hoping for a more permanent solution soon.

A spokesperson for West Virginia American Water, Megan Hannah, said “We are aware that there have been many water breaks and service disruptions in this area over the last several years. We have prioritized the main replacement in this area.” She said they’ll be replacing 5,000 feet of water main from March to December 2022 and investing approximately $1.2 million on these upgrades.

It is progress that Bailey is hoping comes as soon as possible so that he can go back to enjoying the place he calls home.

“This house has been here since 1902. It was here before all of these houses. They have nice yards. I can’t get dirt to stay in mine because it keeps washing away,” he said.

West Virginia American Water said right now crews are working in the Picadilly and Jane Street areas. They’ll be progressing to the following areas throughout the year:

Albert Street

Claire Street from Whitney to Elmore

Hillsdale Drive

Hudson Street

Preston Street from Elmore to Monroe