Charleston man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United States Department of Justice reports that a Charleston man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say that Joe Butler, 32, aided and abetted Rance McNeil in distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 8, 2021, in Charleston.

Butler pleaded guilty to the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to 40 years in prison. McNeil pleaded guilty in Nov. 2021.

The report says that Butler is allegedly being sentenced on April 11, 2022, and McNeil is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2022.