Charleston man sentenced in murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man will spend 30 years behind bars for second-degree murder.
Charles Wild was sentenced this morning under a binding plea agreement to 30 years. He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder for his role in the 2019 murder of his girlfriend Teresa Adkins.
Adkins was found dead in her Carrol Terrace apartment complex last November.
