Charleston mayor writes letter to police chief requesting taser action plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin wrote a letter to Police Chief Tyke Hunt requesting an action plan regarding taser use, inventory and training be put in place by the department by June 1, 2021.

She expressed that she sympathized with how difficult it has been to train officers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she also requested the following be included in the department’s action plan:

Mandatory taser training and certification for all Charleston Police Officers, starting with Patrol Officers. An inventory of all tasers owned by the Charleston Police Department and a recommendation for purchase of any new tasers necessary to properly equip officers. Additional training in de-escalation tactics for officers, with a specific focus on de-escalation tactics relating to mental illness.

Goodwin acknowledged that implementing these measures would not happen overnight, but she stated that the city “must equip our officers with the tools and trainings they need to best protect our community.”

She also said that she had reached out to members of the Finance Committee to identify funds to put the Chief Hunt’s plan into action as soon as possible.

You can read her entire letter here: