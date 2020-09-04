Charleston murder suspect found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Service, the Vermont State Police and the Rutland Police arrested a fugitive wanted by the Charleston, West Virginia Police Department for a 2016 Murder.

On the run for almost 5 years, Dimitris Malone, 28, was wanted by the Charleston Police

Department for the shooting death of Nathan Chaney. On January 14, 2016 Chaney was shot

several times, including once in the head and left to die in a parking lot in Charleston. After the

murder, Malonewas identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on the same day.

During the course of the fugitive investigation, information directed investigators to the greater Rutland, Vermont area, where it was believed that Malone was residing. Information suggested he wasliving under various aliases and had established essentially a new life in Vermont.

Investigators from the Vermont State Police, the Rutland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals

Service for the District of Vermont (USMS D/VT) and the Southern District of West Virginia (USMS

S/WV) teamed up and worked various leads in an attempt to locate and arrest Malone.

Additionally, in early August 2020, the United States District Court for the Southern District of West

Virginia issued a federal arrest warrant for MALONE’S arrest, charging him with Unlawful Flight to

Avoid Prosecution.

During a lengthy investigation, investigators narrowed down Malone’s new identity and location,

leading them to an address in West Rutland, Vermont. On September 3, 2020, law enforcement

converged on the West Rutland address and arrested him in a residence rented by a third party.

Malone was arrested at the residence without incident and will be seen before a federal magistrate

judge in the District of Vermont.