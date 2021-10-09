Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha Co. officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Health Officials report 103 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These new cases bring the total number of cases for the county to 23,355.

There was also on new death reported – a 49-year-old male – bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 391 for the area.

Officials for the area say – as of Saturday – there are now 22,212 recovered cases, and this is up 107 cases from Friday.

