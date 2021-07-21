Charleston organization works to better the lives of local senior citizens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A community of organizations in Charleston have come together under a “Bringing Back the Village” program.

The different organizations say they are taking a stance on being proactive in bettering the lives of the local senior citizens.

“A lot of us that are in the senior industry, we have people that come to us all the time that are in complete crisis mode. And they don’t reach out for help until they’re in desperate states of receiving help,” says Tabitha Justice, the Founder of Bringing Back the Village.

She says through this push they’ve seen seniors bounce back and become more confident and independent.

“It sounds like small things, but when there are people living on $700 a month and they don’t have family… and they could have some mental issues. They need a network, they need a community to look out for them and to know where to send them for help,” Justice says.

Some of the services provided under “Bringing Back the Village” include Medicare and Social Security reviews, well-check visits, and downsizing.

One of the nine organizations taking part in this push is United Way and they say it’s because they believe community involvement is important.

“Seniors really look for that trusted resource. Who is that organization or person that’s going to lead them and guide them on the path that they need to be? If it’s the most affordable option if it’s never having to ask for help or to express food insecurity. The things that people really are… sometimes our pridefulness gets in the way of asking,” says Margaret O’Neal, the President of United Way in Central WV.

O’Neal says for a push like this to truly create change, it’s going to take all hands on deck, and she’s excited to be one.

