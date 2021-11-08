Charleston PD investigates weekend shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Roane Street in Charleston at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle was reportedly chasing another vehicle while people inside the vehicles shot at each other.

Both vehicles crashed, and the occupants fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate two of the suspects involved in the incident, and one was transported to the hospital for their injuries. Neither suspect cooperated with investigators.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.