Police investigating after woman shot on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after a shooting near 7th Ave. in Charleston on Sunday night.

According to officials with the Charleston Police Department, a woman was shot in the neck. The woman was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday evening outside of a home on the corner of 7th Ave. and Rebecca St.

Charleston Police are still on scene investigating. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

