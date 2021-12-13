Charleston police search for suspect after man shot in back

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Charleston Police, a man is in critical condition and another is wanted for malicious wounding after a shooting on Sunday.

At around 3:40 on Sunday, police say they responded to the 300 block of Roane Street and found 32-year-old Richard Brock Heffelfinger, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the back. Police later learned that the shooting actually occurred in the 300 block of Wyoming Street and that the victim was able to run to Roane Street before he collapsed.

According to police, 41-year-old Thomas L. Mattox, of Charleston, was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. The suspect is then said to have left and returned shortly to approach the victim with a firearm. He then allegedly shot one round at the victim, striking him in the back.

A malicious wounding warrant was issued for Mr. Mattox, and he is said to be driving a blue Ford Fusion. Anyone with information about Mr. Mattox’s whereabouts should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.