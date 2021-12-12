All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

One person dies in Kanawha County house fire

West Virginia

by: Anna King

Posted: / Updated:

Institute Fire Department

UPDATE (8:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 12): According to our crew on the scene, one man was found dead at this residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officials are at the scene of an active house fire on King Street.

One resident was reported trapped in the home, and it’s unclear if they’ve been pulled out.

We will have more information for you as the story unfolds.

