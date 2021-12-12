One person dies in Kanawha County house fire

UPDATE (8:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 12): According to our crew on the scene, one man was found dead at this residence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BREAKING: Sad news out of Institute tonight. One man was found dead in his home after a fire broke out. Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More details tonight on @WOWK13News Weekend Edition! pic.twitter.com/dBM209sQ1M — Moriah Davis (@MDavisReports) December 13, 2021

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officials are at the scene of an active house fire on King Street.

One resident was reported trapped in the home, and it’s unclear if they’ve been pulled out.



We will have more information for you as the story unfolds.