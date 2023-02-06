CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results are in for West Virginia Living magazine’s annual reader survey, and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has been voted “Best Fair/Festival/Event in the Metro Valley Region.”

The “Best of West Virginia” survey is an opportunity for the magazine’s readers to vote on the “current best” in travel, restaurants, retail, recreation, etc.

“Being voted ‘Best Fair/Festival/Event in the Metro Valley Region in its first year back is a tremendous achievement for the team who put together the robust lineup of events, the Regatta Commission and the volunteers who helped to make the event a success,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Thank you to everyone who voted for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. We look forward to welcoming you back for 2023!”

According to city officials, the five-day event generated $31,507,883 in economic impact and directly supported an estimated 5,978 jobs. Officials say approximately 210,000 people attended the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, 71% of whom were local attendees and 29% of whom were from out-of-town and traveled at least 50 miles. City officials estimate that hotel capacity during the Regatta was at approximately 95%.

“This award validates the vision and enthusiasm of the City, the Regatta Commission, our generous sponsors and the public,” said Regatta Commission President Alisa Bailey. “Our Goal is to build on this early success making the Charleston Regatta a much anticipated celebration year after year.

This is not the first award the Regatta has won in its first year back. In September, the Regatta received the Mountain State Award for 2022 at the Stars of the Industry Awards ceremony during West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Conference on Tourism.

“The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta was a massive undertaking, but resulted in a massive success,” said Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our hotels, restaurants and shops all benefitted from the Regatta. This award, and others like it, validate the hard work of all those who contributed.”

In August 2022, Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta would be a five-day event taking place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023.