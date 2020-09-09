Charleston to participate in International Roadcheck 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will participate in International Roadcheck 2020 from midnight Wednesday, Sept. 9 through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Officials say the International Roadcheck is a 72-consecutive hour high volume, high visibility inspection and enforcement initiative for commercial motor vehicles. PSC Transportation Enforcement Officers say they, along with other law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, will spend three days inspecting vehicles.

The Commerical Vehicle Safety Alliance says, this year, car inspectors will focus on driver requirements such as collecting and verifying the driver’s documents including the driver’s license, Medical Examiner’s Certificate, Skill Performance Evaluation Certificate and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report.

“The safety of everyone who travels the roads of West Virginia is our primary concern. Taking part in the International Roadcheck each year provides us with an additional opportunity to ensure that commercial motor vehicles and their drivers are in compliance with all safety laws and regulations.” Charlotte Lane, PSC Chairman

Car inspectors say they will also check drivers for seatbelt usage, illness, fatigue and apparent alcohol or drug possession or impairment. Drivers found to be operating without the proper driver credentials or in violation of other regulations, including hours-of-service requirements, may be placed out of service. An out of service driver may not resume driving until those violations have been corrected.

