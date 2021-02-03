Charleston Town Center Mall listed for sale

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Town Center Mall is officially on the real estate market. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced today that the mall is now listed for sale.

Newmark Group, Inc. is marketing the mall to qualified investors, according to the investment summary.

“I’m pleased to share that today, the Charleston Town Center Mall is now listed for sale. This is an exciting day for everyone who has worked behind-the-scenes for the past two years to prepare the mall to be put on the market,” Goodwin said. “With the recent renovations to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and the upcoming changes to Slack Plaza, we feel that this is an attractive place for future business opportunities. We look forward to working with the sellers and any potential buyers to create a vibrant downtown attraction.”