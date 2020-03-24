Charleston Town Center temporarily closes most operations to public

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Town Center is closing most of its operations to the public this evening at 8:00 p.m. in compliance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Executive Order and for the health and safety of the community.

The Charleston Town Center says some restaurants may still remain open for take-out and delivery only, and customers should confirm business hours directly with the restaurant.

We encourage all members of the community to take care of themselves and their families and follow steps consistent with the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials to assist in mitigating the spread of Coronavirus. Stay safe and we look forward to opening again to support our community. Charleston Town Center

