Charleston wants public feedback on how to spend American Rescue Plan money

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Charleston will host “listening sessions” to get the community’s feedback on how funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) should be used. ARP is legislation centered around economic recovery with a focus on infrastructure and social safety net projects and programs.

ARP set aside money for direct payments to county and local governments, and Charleston’s allocation is around $38 million. The approved uses for these funds are quite broad. They can be used for COVID-19 response, revenue loss, and infrastructure improvements.

If you want to weigh in with your opinion, listening sessions will take place:

April 27 – Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue)

April 29 – Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Avenue)

May 4 – George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)

May 6 – Ball Toyota (1905 Patrick Street Plaza).

All events take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the Mayor’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee will be at each listening session and all ideas will be relayed to the entire committee for consideration.

Ideas can also be submitted online at charlestonwv.gov/ARPFund or by text at 304-941-7512.