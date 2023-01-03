CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The mayor of West Virginia’s Capitol City began her second term in office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took the oath of office at noon at city hall as her husband and two sons looked on. The oath was administered by her father-in-law, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin says some of the highlights of her first term include a multi-million dollar economic development grant for the city’s East End and the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. Goodwin says the economy will remain a key priority.

“We now know, the proof is in the pudding. You know when you look at just simply the Regatta, a $31.5 million return on investment. We know if we do it and we do it well, it works,” said Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin says there will be continued emphasis on public safety. And that more resources will be put on the city’s “Care Team.,” which deals with the homeless, the mentally ill, and those with substance abuse problems.

The mayor will deliver her annual state of the city address at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, at City Hall.