Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia Senate

West Virginia

by: John Raby, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Young woman writing on blackboard, close-up of hand (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools and let them operate online.

The bill passed on a 19-14 vote Monday with one member absent. It now goes back to the House of Delegates, which must consider tweaks by the Senate. The bill would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10.

It also would allow for online-only charter schools, among other things. Each of the two allowed statewide online schools could enroll up to 5% of the statewide public school enrollment.

