Charter schools approved in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved the state’s first three charter schools Wednesday.

Those three schools will be in Nitro, the Eastern Panhandle of the state and near Morgantown which will open in fall 2022.

Advocates for Charter Schools like Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael says it’s been a long time coming.

“We’re all very thrilled that now teachers, parents and students will have options to improve the learning outcomes for the most precious asset we have, our children in West Virginia,” Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of Economic Development.

Nitro Preparatory will be run by ACCEL Schools, which is a management organization based in Virginia. The plan is to enroll up to 600 students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“Traditionally our public-school systems have been rated near the bottom in terms of education attainment and student success and achievement,” Carmichael said.

Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams says that statement isn’t true. He said in a statement to 13 News, “We have a really good product here in Kanawha County Schools. We send our kids to colleges and universities and CTE programs and military. They are very, very successful.”

ACCEL also wants to add a statewide virtual option. The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board will consider applications for virtual learning next week.

“These are public charter schools, so everyone has the opportunity to attend them,” Carmichael said.

Parents can begin enrolling their children sometime after the first of the year.

