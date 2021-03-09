Chesapeake VFD shut down for second time in a year

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Two local fire departments must now respond to fire and first responder calls for the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department until further notice.

Kanawha County commissioners issued the emergency order after the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office made the request.

The order says the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and the East Bank Fire Department must now respond to emergency calls in Chesapeake.

Metro 911 and other agencies are also aware of the emergency order regarding the changes.

The Chesapeake VFD was shut down in mid-June after the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office found multiple deficiencies in certifications, records keeping and equipment that was either malfunctioning or missing entirely.

Chesapeake VFD was allowed to reopen a month later.