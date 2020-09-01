Chicken salad sold in West Virginia and Ohio recalled

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – About 1,200 pounds of chicken salad is being recalled, some of which was sent to retailers in Ohio and West Virginia.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling approximately 1,202 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The product may contain almonds, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken salad item was produced on August 26, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

15-oz. round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20”.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product contained almonds.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Susan Rowe, Executive Administrator, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, at (804) 340-3050.

