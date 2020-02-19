Chief magistrate judge in Harrison resigns

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) – An official says a West Virginia magistrate judge who served for nearly 25 years has resigned.
The Exponent Telegram cited the office of Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell in reporting Harrison Chief Magistrate Tammy Marple won’t finish her term, which ends on Dec. 31. Bedell’s office released no further information Tuesday and Marple didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Marple was re-elected in 2016 and had filed to run again for another term.
It’s unclear how the resignation will impact the May election. Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas said she was looking into the matter.
