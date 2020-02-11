Child in West Virginia dies from the flu

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A child in West Virginia has died from the flu.

The Bureau for Public Health withheld details on the death, including the child’s name and location, to protect the family’s privacy. The Dominion Post reports the 5-year-old child died Monday at Ruby Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Morgantown.

The last pediatric flu death in West Virginia occurred during the 2017-18 flu season. The Bureau for Public Health says flu activity is widespread across West Virginia. Officials recommend washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick to limit the spread of the flu.

Nationwide, 78 pediatric deaths from the flu have been reported this season.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories