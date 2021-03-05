Child on life support, West Virginia man arrested for abuse

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — A child is on life support after police said he sustained abuse injuries from a man at a home in Fairmont.

On March 4, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive boy who was “not breathing,” at a home on Green St. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, EMS workers began rendering aid to the boy, but had to transport him to WVU Medicine Fairmont for treatment, officers said.

When the child arrived, “it was discovered that the juvenile had received several recent blunt force injuries to various parts of his body,” which included “bruising to the arms, bruising to the right hip, broken and missing teeth, and a shoe print shaped bruise to the right shoulder,” according to the complaint.

With the extensive injuries, he was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where “it was discovered that there were other severe internal injuries,” which resulted in the child needing “to be intubated,” officers said.

Walter Richardson

When officers spoke to the attending physician, they learned that the boy “was not responsive to light, touch, or other stimuli” and had “little to no apparent brain activity” resulting in the boy being “placed on a ventilator to sustain life,” according to the complaint.

As a result, Walter Richardson, 33, of Fairmont, was placed under arrest for the abuse the boy suffered due to the boy being “in the complete care, custody, and control” of Richardson when the incident occurred, officers said.

Upon a search of the home where the incident occurred, officers found a Diamondback “AR-15 style rifle,” which came back as stolen through NCIC, and when officers ran Richardson’s identification, they found that there “is an active protective order against him,” which prohibits him from being in possession of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

Richardson has been charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury, malicious wounding and receiving/transferring stolen goods. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $500,012.