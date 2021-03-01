Child taken to hospital with gunshot wound

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the CPD, police responded to a reported gunshot wound victim at CAMC – Women and Children’s Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. Police say the child sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say the boy was in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Kanawha Blvd. East when witnesses noticed him bleeding when he exited the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and is in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released. Police say there is no threat to the public, residents or businesses in the area.