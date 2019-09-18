Children, Lawmakers release butterflies for Childhood Cancer Awareness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol turned gold today in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Some of these very brave kids joined West Virginia Lawmakers to release balloons and butterflies to honor those who lost the battle to cancer.

Childhood cancer survivor Ali Wymer says, “I don’t think any six-year-old understands or is prepared for cancer. I kept it in the forefront and that’s what I chose to do.”

Each day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer.

