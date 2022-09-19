HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The 11th annual Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Classic Golf Tournament was a success.

According to a representative from the Mountain Health Network, the 2022 tournament raised approximately $180,000 to help support the patients served by the hospital.

The tournament included many ways for supporters to help HFCH, including the purchase of blankets to be gifted to admitted patients.

The 2022 tournament included a new feature called “The 19th Hole,” which gave participants a celebration-type atmosphere with bubble machines, arts and crafts, music and refreshments.