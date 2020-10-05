Christmas charity deadlines are right around the corner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charities in our area that provide toys to children around the holidays are bracing for higher demand. They’re also looking at how COVID-19 will change the way people apply for help and pick up toys.

“Christmas is definitely going to be different this year. It is going to go all virtual,” said Lori Gilliam, Area Commander for the Salvation Army in Charleston, WV. The group is well known as being one of the charities that helps put toys under the Christmas tree for needy families during the holidays. But this year because of COVID-19 the application process isn’t like it used to be.

“Where we used to meet face to face we won’t be doing that this year,” Gilliam said. “Literally everything for the Angel Tree will be online this year.”

The Salvation Army in Charleston will still have an Angel Tree set up at the Charleston Town Center for people to select a child to sponsor. They are expecting more families to be in need this year.

The deadline to apply for help through the Angel Tree program is October 30.

If you need help through the Christmas Bureau which partners with charities in Kanawha, Putnam and Boone counties the deadline is November 6.

“Last year’s number was just over 9,000 individuals served,” said Margaret O’Neal with the United Way. “So when you think about matching up toys and food for 9,000 people it is imperative that we get a jump start on that.”

While charities are already looking at alternative ways to gather and distribute toys this Christmas they can’t predict if people will be able to donate as much as they have in years past. But the goal is to make sure every child in need has a toy on Christmas morning.

“I can just tell you that we are going to work really hard as November and December approach to try and do that,” O’Neal said.

