Man leads police on Christmas Day high-speed pursuit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – An Upshur County man, whose name has not been released, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Christmas Day.
Law enforcement made multiple attempts to stop the man when he sped off and led them north on Interstate 79. Law enforcement caught the man in Harrison County, at the intersection of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive, at just before 3 p.m. A child in the car was reunited with family after the incident came to a stop.
911 officials told 12 news multiple police units were involved in the chase. The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.
