Christmas tree shortage impacting local organizations

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Wilderness Christian Camp in Jackson County has sold Christmas trees for the past 14 years.

“In Ripley, we set up a Christmas tree lot and start selling trees. We didn’t sell very many the first year but each year we’ve just sold more and more. And it’s become part of the community’s tradition,” said Jason Perlack, the Camp Director.

But this year because of a nationwide Christmas tree shortage, that will not be happening.

“Forest fires over the last few years and things like that. And just an increase in people wanting trees. and people going back and going away from artificial trees and going back to real trees,” said Jason Perlack.

This annual fundraiser usually raises $10,000 each year.

“The Christmas tree funds go toward helping kid be able to afford to go to camp that otherwise wouldn’t be able to go,” said Jason Perlak.

The camp hopes to find new fundraising events to continue to bring opportunities to underprivileged children.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.