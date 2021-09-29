Church fire reported in Clay County

West Virginia

DUCK, WV (WOWK)—According to the Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, crews are responding to a fire at People’s Church on Flat Fork Road in the Duck area of Clay County, West Virginia.

This is reported to be a fully-involved fire.

Residents are being advised to use caution in the area.

