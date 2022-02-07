Circuit Judge Alan Moats appointed to West Virginia Supreme Court

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new Justice has been appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court after the unexpected resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins on Friday, Feb. 4.

Circuit Judge Alan Moats, according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, was appointed by Chief Justice John Hutchison to serve on the Court temporarily.

Moats will serve on the Court until Gov. Jim Justice appoints someone to fill the seat.

Judge Moats has been a judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit since 1997.

He was elected in 2000 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS