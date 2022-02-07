Circuit Judge Alan Moats appointed to West Virginia Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new Justice has been appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court after the unexpected resignation of Justice Evan Jenkins on Friday, Feb. 4.

Circuit Judge Alan Moats, according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, was appointed by Chief Justice John Hutchison to serve on the Court temporarily.

Moats will serve on the Court until Gov. Jim Justice appoints someone to fill the seat.

Judge Moats has been a judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit since 1997.

He was elected in 2000 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016.