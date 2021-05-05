Citizens film police kicking man in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A video involving Saint Albans Police is getting attention on social media. The incident has the chief of police weighing in, saying there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Tuesday morning, Saint Albans police say they received a call about a man causing a disturbance.

Officers talked him out of the road, but say that’s when the suspect became combative.

“So we did deploy the taser. It didn’t work. We dry-stunned him two or three times, still combative.” said Police Chief Joe Crawford.

According to police, the man had brass knuckles in his pocket and was trying to get them out.

Chief Crawford says the suspect also tried grabbing the stun gun from officers, which prompted the kicking.

“He grabs the taser from the officer and has part of the taser. Cause he’s trying to get it from the officer. One officer goes to the side, and you can see him kick what everyone thinks is the suspect on the ground. What he’s trying to do is kick the taser out of the suspect’s hand.” said, Crawford.

Chief Crawford says none of the officers are suspended, and there is no internal investigation at this time.

We asked Chief Crawford if we could have access to body cam footage. He says, the department doesn’t have them. The suspect in the video is facing four charges.