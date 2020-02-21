City issues warning: Fix it or we’re tearing it down

Several roads have been closed on Charleston’s East End due to a structure’s falling façade. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Charleston city officials issued an ultimatum to the owner of a dilapidated Washington Street building: Fix it, or we’re tearing it down.

The engineer said the structure is in a dilapidated state and needs immediate, extensive repairs in order to salvage the building.

“Specifically, there is an immediate threat to public safety that requires either the complete demolition of the building or the immediate removal of all portions of the veneer brick, dismantling of damaged parapet walls and repairs to any hidden damage that is uncovered,” a statement received by the city said.

The findings of the report were consistent with the findings of the Charleston Building Department and the Charleston Fire Department.

Officials said in order to salvage the building, the owner must complete the removal of all portions of the veneer brick, dismantling of damaged parapet walls and begin repairs to any hidden damage by 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24.

If the work is not completed by that time and an immediate threat to public safety remains, city officials said they will be forced to demolish the building.

Streets will continue to be closed until the threat to public safety is removed.

