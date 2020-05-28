City of Huntington Development Office sets virtual public hearings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington’s Development Office has scheduled two virtual public hearing for June 2, 2020 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the city council chambers.

The City of Huntington says the 10 a.m. public hearing is to solicit public comments on the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan, 2020 Annual Action Plan, and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for the City of Huntington. The documents related to the 10 a.m. public hearing can be found at the following links:

The 11 a.m. public hearing is to solicit public comments on the CARES Act (CDBG-CV and ESG-CV) Funding and the FY2019 Annual Action Plan Substantial Amendment for those funds, according to city officials. The document related to the hearing is available at the following link:

The city says the hearings will be closed to the public in the interest of public health and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. However, anyone interested is encouraged to participate in both virtual public hearings by submitting comments or questions to Scott Lemley via email at lemleys@huntingtonwv.gov. Comments must be received by 9:30 a.m. June 2, 2020, and will be placed into the record during the hearings, according to city officials.

Both public hearings will be broadcast live on Channel 24 of the Comcast cable system, on the City of Huntington’s website and on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page.

