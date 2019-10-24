“Person of interest” in VA deaths not a nurse’s aide as claimed

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The woman, who is considered a “person of interest” in these wrongful death cases, was terminated from the VA for providing false information on her job application. She was thought to be a CNA or Certified Nursing Assistant, but a check of the state agency that regulates those licenses does not turn up her name. Several of the veterans who died were injected with insulin, even though they were not diabetic.

“She absolutely was doing blood sugar tests on patients, because we have the medical records that show that she was doing that.” Reporter Q: And that would be improper? “She’s not a nursing assistant. She’s not a certified nursing assistant so as far as we know, she hasn’t had any medical training whatsoever,” said Tony O’Dell, an attorney for eight VA families

We are not publicly naming the “person of interest,” since she has not been charged. But we are getting reaction to Senator Joe Manchin’s recent call that she be charged soon.

“The bottom line is enough is enough. the woman – the person they say is a woman – her name has been out in the media. and this is ridiculous, there’s not been any indictments. There’s not been anybody basically, who’s been charged at all with this, and it’s ridiculous,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia on October 21.

But the attorney representing several families involved in the federal investigation, wonders if there will be a plea bargain offered by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District, Bill Powell.

“I’m sure the families would love to have some resolution, like that. They would like to see an arrest I’m sure. I am kind of curious whether Bill Powell might be working on some type of plea agreement or something and maybe we’ll get a quick resolution when it finally happens,” said Tony O’Dell, attorney for VA families.

The attorney also says high level staffers at the VA need to be fired for their lack of immediate action when these deaths occurred.

“Aside from the criminal investigation lawyers representing the victims families want a review of medical practices and procedures at the VA, to see if some of those procedures were deliberately ignored, or simply over looked,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.