Profiling VA Victims: Felix “Kirk” McDermott

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WOWK) – Felix “Kirk” McDermott was born on November 16th, 1935 and died on April 9th, 2018.

McDermott was a Vietnam veteran, and he retired as a sergeant to end a 20-year career in the U.S. Army. He later served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He worked as a truck driver after retiring from the Army.

Surviving are two children, Chris Niehenke, of Manington, W.Va., and Melanie Protor and husband Dale, of Ellenboro, W.Va.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael McDermott and wife Jerri, of Idaho, and Joseph Hewitt and wife Penny, of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian L. (Kosmann) McDermott, son Michael McDermott and a brother, Patrick McDermott.

Even though McDermott was not diabetic, autopsy reports show that he died from an insulin injection causing hypoglycemia. His family has filed a claim over his death with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

You can view his obituary here.