Clay County reports first COVID-19 death

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Clay County Health Department says a resident of the county has died of COVID-19.

The health department says the person died Monday, June 22, 2020, and the county now confirms, 10 total positive cases, eight recoveries, one active case and one death. No additional information regarding the patient has been released.

Dr. Leela Patel, health officer and the health department staff said they send their sympathies and condolances to the person’s family and friends.

“As Clay County mourns this loss, let it serve as a reminder of the great value of every life. Let us remember the seriousness of this virus. Let us join together to protect each other by following all guidelines.”

This death has been reported by the county, and may not be reflected yet in the latest information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

