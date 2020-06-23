Coronavirus Updates

Clay County reports first COVID-19 death

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Clay County Health Department says a resident of the county has died of COVID-19.

The health department says the person died Monday, June 22, 2020, and the county now confirms, 10 total positive cases, eight recoveries, one active case and one death. No additional information regarding the patient has been released.

Dr. Leela Patel, health officer and the health department staff said they send their sympathies and condolances to the person’s family and friends.

“As Clay County mourns this loss, let it serve as a reminder of the great value of every life. Let us remember the seriousness of this virus. Let us join together to protect each other by following all guidelines.”

This death has been reported by the county, and may not be reflected yet in the latest information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS