Clay County under State of Emergency as remnants of Ida approach

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Clay County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Clay County due to possible severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which is now a tropical depression.

Officials in Clay County say due to the anticipated 2″-4″ of rain expected in the next 24 hours from the storm, they have sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice notifying him of the State of Emergency. Clay County’s announcement comes just hours after Kanawha County also issued a state of emergency to prepare for the storm.

Ida first made landfall on Sunday, the same day Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia. The storm system has now been downgraded to a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center.

The Clay County Commission also says emergency officials throughout the county are preparing to respond to the storm. County officials and emergency responders will be working to make sure the public remains protected and served amid the impending threat of severe weather.