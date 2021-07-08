Clay County woman pleads guilty to fraud with FEMA flood benefits

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman plead guilty to fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rebecca Bragg, 37, of Procious, provided false statements and misrepresentations and received nearly five thousand dollars in home repair benefits from FEMA that she was not eligible for following the historic June 23rd, 2016 floods.

She faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced.