Four people were rescued this morning after a car crash left a vehicle partially submerged in water. (Photo Courtesy: Clay Volunteer Fire Department)

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four people were rescued this morning after a car crash left a vehicle partially submerged in water.

According to the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:53 a.m. near Sam’s Feed Store on Route 4 in Clay County. Firefighters say dispatchers confirmed passengers were trapped in the vehicle after it rolled over into a ditch and became partially submerged in the water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Clay VFD says a bystander began helping the patients out of the vehicle. Firefighters say a total of four patients were in the vehicle and taken to a hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Clay VFD, Clay EMS, Kanawha County EMS and King’s Wrecker responded to the scene.