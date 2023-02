CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to a brush fire that has already destroyed one building in the community of Duck in Clay County.

Clay County dispatchers say it started around 2:45 p.m. as a brush fire.

They say the wind caused the fire to move to the building. There is no word on if the building had people in it.

Crews from Birch River, Clendenin, Clay and Lizemore are responding to the fire.