CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after a truck burst into flames after he allegedly threw a jug – with what appeared to be gasoline – on the truck.

A criminal complaint says officers were sent to the 500 block of Duffield Road in the community of Duck.

Once officers got on the scene, witnesses say they saw a man, later identified as 24-year-old Braden Wood, only wearing blue jeans and a straw hat. Wood then allegedly threw the jug on the truck and it burst into flames. The witnesses say Wood walked into the woods.

Law enforcement officials went into the woods and found Wood. Officers then placed him under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

It says Wood told officers that he did not start the fire and threw water on the truck, not gasoline.

Wood is being charged with third-degree arson. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $3,000 surety/cash bond.