CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Summer Disaster Exercise took place in Clay County, West Virginia on Tuesday. The event is designed to get the community as prepared as possible for critical scenarios.

The exercise, hosted at Clay County High School, included an active shooter training as well as a county-wide flooding scenario. Participants had the opportunity to engage in a full-scale response simulation to mimic real-world conditions and test coordination.

“If a student sees something that they think is different, even if it’s just, you know, something that’s really minor – like a change in clothing – or a change in personality, maybe a little less reserved and not talking to their friends as much, they should really say something and talk to a trusted adult,” said Aiden Taylor, Executive Director for Clay County CERT.

Several organizations and agencies that would actually respond to a disaster were on hand for real-life training.