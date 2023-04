CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire that broke out at an old strip mine in the community of Fola in Clay County is contained, according to Clay County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 12 p.m. at an old strip mine.

No one was injured in the fire, dispatchers say.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Lizemore Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.