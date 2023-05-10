CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crude oil was spilled illegally from a truck on Route 16 in Big Otter on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

They say the dual-rear-wheel truck dumped the crude oil into the Big Otter Creek near the Exxon station on Route 16 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The DEP says crews are on the scene to remove any harmful materials that are in the water from the spill. They say all contaminated areas have been removed and are being disposed of properly.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the DEP at 304-926-0499 ext. 49720, or through their contact us page by clicking here.