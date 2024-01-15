UPDATE: (4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2024) – One person has died after a crash in Clay County.

According to Clay County 911 dispatchers, Clay County EMS transported one person to a funeral home following the crash.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to the scene of a crash in Clay County.

According to Clay County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. Monday, when a vehicle went off of Route 4 at the Camp Creek bridge and into the river.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Clay County EMS, Clay and Clendenin fire departments, Kings Wrecker, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.