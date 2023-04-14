CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Clay County, West Virginia, man pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he admitted he shot his mother, pushed her vehicle over an embankment, and set it on fire with her inside.

Clay County Circuit Court tells 13 News that Johnny D. Rogers II, of Widen, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to:

Voluntary Manslaughter; Use or Presentment of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony; Destruction of Property; and Arson, Third Degree.

On April 20, 2022, West Virginia State Police (WVSP) Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a vehicle that was on fire in the Widen area. Troopers said they found the car pushed over the embankment. Inside were allegedly the charred remains of the vehicle’s owner, Darlene Faye Jackson, who is also Rogers’ mother.

Troopers said Rogers later admitted he shot Jackson in the head with a .22 Magnum Rifle, pushed her vehicle over the embankment, and set the vehicle on fire with her inside before he returned home.

According to WVSP, Rogers was taken to Central Regional Jail after his admission.

Clay County Circuit Court says that Rogers’ sentencing is scheduled for May 1.

